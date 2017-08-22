News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

More Stolen Street Signs in Camden County

Copperhead Road street sign stolen in Camden County.

Street signs are proving to be quite the hot commodity, literally, in Camden County as a rash of thefts continues. Lieutenant Arlyne Page says, during the early morning hours of Saturday last weekend, two separate street sign thefts were reported…one off High Point Road in the area of south 7 and the Copperhead Road sign off Highway-73 taken again. Just a few days prior, more signs were taken in the area of south 7. Anyone with information about the thefts or vehicles used is encouraged to call the Camden County Sheriff’s Department (573-346-2243). Pictures of the vehicles and suspects are also posted online on the sheriff’s department’s website.

 

 

