Last week during an inspection, MoDOT discovered that a Morgan County bridge was no longer safe for use. The bridge on Old Five Road, about 2 miles south of Versailles, closed until further notice. Presiding Commissioner James Bryant says they hired an engineering firm to do a deep study to see if it’s repairable.

NEWS-020317-MORGAN BRIDGE - 3rd February 2017

Bryant says the study usually takes around a month, but they believe they will get it done sooner.