Morgan Co. Prosecutor Releases Year-End Review

2017 goes down as a busy year for the Morgan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Dustin Dunklee says, over the course of the year, there were 346 felony cases and 892 misdemeanor cases filed with the result being 139 defendants sent off to the Department of Corrections. Some of the more noteworthy sentencings, according to Dunklee, included: Andrew David Kouvavas receiving 20 years for thirty counts of child pornography, Vernon Dewitt and Terry Johnston who received 18 and 15 years respectively on burglary charges, and Scotty Ware and Silence Hyman who both received 15 years on drug charges. The Morgan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office also referred two cases to the feds…Neal Braden on child porn and Jacob Monteer on a bank robbery charge…while filing for 94 search warrants and 12 fugitive complaints during 2017.

