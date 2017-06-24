News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Morgan Co. R-2 Making Policy Revisions

For the last two school years, the Morgan County R-2 school board has been working to review their policies. During their last School Board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Joyce Ryerson says they reviewed their Health and Wellness policy after receiving some revisions from the Missouri School Boards Association. She says they made an update to that policy.

Dr. Ryerson says she believes that over the course of the last two years, the board has caught back up with all of the policies to make sure the proper revisions have been made.

