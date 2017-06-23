News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Morgan Co. R-2 Preparing for One-to-One Program

By Leave a Comment

 Morgan County School

Earlier this year, the Morgan County R-2 School Board voted to move to the one-to-one program, which will provide students with chromebooks for use at home and school to help them become more comfortable using technology for their learning. Superintendent Dr. Joyce Ryerson says they’ve put a lot of their focus on preparing for the implementation of that program.

      NEWS-062217-MORGAN 1-1 - 23rd June 2017

The district will start the program next school year by giving the chromebooks to the 6th and 9th grade students.

