Earlier this year, the Morgan County R-2 School Board voted to move to the one-to-one program, which will provide students with chromebooks for use at home and school to help them become more comfortable using technology for their learning. Superintendent Dr. Joyce Ryerson says they’ve put a lot of their focus on preparing for the implementation of that program.

The district will start the program next school year by giving the chromebooks to the 6th and 9th grade students.