News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Morgan Co. Searching for Burglary Suspect

By Leave a Comment

morgan county sheriff

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is hoping that the public will come forward with information on the whereabouts of a suspect wanted for questioning in a series of recent incidents. Sheriff Norman Dills says the suspect, 42-year-old Warren Danner from the Warrensburg area, is a person of interest in a Benton County burglary and an apparent burglary in Morgan County which were both reported on Friday of last week. Deputies were then able to discover a vehicle hidden off a roadway in Stover over the weekend that matched a description from the Benton County incident. Also discovered at the scene were items taken from the incident on Deer Ridge Road near Stover. A report of a stolen vehicle a day later from a residence on Highway-135 north also identified Danner as the suspect. Anyone with information on Danner or his whereabouts should immediately contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department or local law enforcement.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.