The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is hoping that the public will come forward with information on the whereabouts of a suspect wanted for questioning in a series of recent incidents. Sheriff Norman Dills says the suspect, 42-year-old Warren Danner from the Warrensburg area, is a person of interest in a Benton County burglary and an apparent burglary in Morgan County which were both reported on Friday of last week. Deputies were then able to discover a vehicle hidden off a roadway in Stover over the weekend that matched a description from the Benton County incident. Also discovered at the scene were items taken from the incident on Deer Ridge Road near Stover. A report of a stolen vehicle a day later from a residence on Highway-135 north also identified Danner as the suspect. Anyone with information on Danner or his whereabouts should immediately contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department or local law enforcement.