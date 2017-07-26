News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Morgan County Audit “Good” Despite Several Improvements Needed

Morgan County Courthouse

Morgan County, for the most part, gets a clean bill of health from the state auditor’s office. Findings in the audit, published Wednesday by Nicole Galloway’s office, include some areas of improvement needed within several different offices. Perhaps the most glaring improvement needed, according to the auditor’s report, is more security when it comes to the county’s computer data. The report describes control over computers, county-wide, as insufficient and in need of adequate password controls and data storage backups at an off-site location. Other areas of the county targeted in the audit include the public administrator’s office, the circuit court probate division and the sheriff’s department’s revolving fund.

 

 

