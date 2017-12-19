Morgan County authorities say a man set a vehicle on fire when an acquaintance wouldn’t give him a ride. Eric Alonso Atkinson had allegedly been drinking when he asked Travis Edgar to give him a ride home. After Edgar refused, it’s believed that Atkinson left briefly, only to return and knock on the door…when Edgar opened the door, he saw his mini-van on fire and attempted unsuccessfully to put it out with a blanket. Atkinson is facing felony charges of knowingly burning or exploding and first-degree property damage.