MoDot is currently accepting online comments on a pair of bridge replacement projects. In what they label as an “online public meeting,” the agency says the general public can examine the proposals and share their thoughts on a website through December 6th. The projects being examined are replacements of two bridges in Morgan County. The Route BB bridge over Middle Richland Creek and the Route PP bridge over Messer Creek are both slated for replacement in 2018. They’ll be replacing bridges constructed in 1955 and 1962. Those existing structures are currently rated in poor condition. To review the plans and post comments go to www.modot.org/central/morgancountybridges.htm.