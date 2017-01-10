Social media proved to be a very helpful tool for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend. The office started their own Facebook page on Thursday and then released the photos of four suspects wanted on felony warrants. By Saturday evening, they had received enough calls to detain three of the four suspects. Jerry Whisler was arrested Friday evening in Sedalia for Failure to Appear on Dangerous Drugs, Saturday morning, Zeus Radcliff was arrested in Independence on a warrant for Non-Support, and Saturday evening Kenyon Dubois was arrested on Highway MM. While at the residence, two others were found inside the home, as well as 15 grams of methamphetamine. Steven Uber was arrested at the residence for a charge of Delivery of a Controlled Substance.