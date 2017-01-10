News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Morgan County Gets Assist From Social Media

By Leave a Comment

 morgan county sheriff

Social media proved to be a very helpful tool for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend. The office started their own Facebook page on Thursday and then released the photos of four suspects wanted on felony warrants. By Saturday evening, they had received enough calls to detain three of the four suspects. Jerry Whisler was arrested Friday evening in Sedalia for Failure to Appear on Dangerous Drugs, Saturday morning, Zeus Radcliff was arrested in Independence on a warrant for Non-Support, and Saturday evening Kenyon Dubois was arrested on Highway MM. While at the residence, two others were found inside the home, as well as 15 grams of methamphetamine. Steven Uber was arrested at the residence for a charge of Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.