Morgan County Jail Employees in Hot Water

morgan county sheriff

Three employees in the Morgan County Jail are in hot water after, allegedly, having inappropriate contact with a prisoner. Official complaints charging sexual conduct with a prisoner or offender were filed on Monday by Special Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman, out of Waynesville. The employees are identified as Elizabeth Knipp and Robert Hoover who work as jailers and against Janet Phillips. All three are also being charged with at least one count of delivering or possession of an item which a prisoner is prohibited from receiving. Phillips also faces one count of bribing a public servant while Knipp also faces one count each of acceding to corruption by a public servant and concealing a felony. Morgan County Associate Circuit Judge James Grantham has recused himself from each of the cases. The cases have been certified to the Supreme Court for assignment of another judge.

Filed Under: Latest News

