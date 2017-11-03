Voters in Morgan County will head to the polls Tuesday to decide on a sales tax renewal for law enforcement. The current law enforcement sales tax is set to expire at the end of March. Residents are being asked to approve a renewal that would remain in effect for the next 20 years, until March 31st of 2038. The tax amounts to ½ of 1 percent and pays for law enforcement efforts, including capital improvement projects, operation, and maintenance of law enforcement facilities, including the justice center.