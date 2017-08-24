News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Morgan County Low-Water Slab Collapses

By Leave a Comment

20170824_110447

When it rains, it pours…and flash flooding caused by recent rounds of heavy rain is being, at least, partially blamed for a low-water slab collapsing in Morgan County. The county commission received the news from Western District Commissioner Ryan Hoffa that the low-water along McCasland Road, between Richie and Locust Streets, gave way and is no longer safely passable.

      NEWS-082517-McCASLAND BRIDGE - 24th August 2017

Hoffa went onto say that funding from FEMA is not likely to be eligible to help out with repairs. The low-water replacement is being put on the fast track with no time frame for its re-opening. Signage is in place marking the closure of the road and low-water slab.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.