When it rains, it pours…and flash flooding caused by recent rounds of heavy rain is being, at least, partially blamed for a low-water slab collapsing in Morgan County. The county commission received the news from Western District Commissioner Ryan Hoffa that the low-water along McCasland Road, between Richie and Locust Streets, gave way and is no longer safely passable.

Hoffa went onto say that funding from FEMA is not likely to be eligible to help out with repairs. The low-water replacement is being put on the fast track with no time frame for its re-opening. Signage is in place marking the closure of the road and low-water slab.