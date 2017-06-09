A Morgan County man was arrested last week on multiple charges related to sexual misconduct with a minor. On June 1st, Jonathan Manwarren of Gravois Mills was charged with six felony counts of Incest, six felony counts of Statutory Sodomy or Attempted Statutory Sodomy with a person under the age of 12, and felony Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. On the 2nd, a felony charge of Enticement of a Child was added to the list. Bond for the June 1st charges was set at $175,000 surety only while bond for the June 2nd charge was set at $25,000 with 10% cash or surety.