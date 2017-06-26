News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Morgan County R-2 Making Improvements Through The Summer

Morgan County School

It may be summer but it’s still a busy time of the year for school districts around the Lake Area preparing for the upcoming 2017-18 school year. The Morgan County R2 District, in Versailles, is no different according to Superintendent Doctor Joyce Ryerson who says several maintenance projects continue.

Some of the other projects include concrete and drainage work at the elementary and applying new paint to several buildings district wide. An open house for the Morgan County R-2 School District is set for August 17th with the first day of classes scheduled for August 21st.

