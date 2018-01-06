An area school is taking parental involvement in education to the next level. The Morgan R-II district is working with an initiative they call Parent University. Superintendent Dr. Joyce Ryerson says the program is about helping parents help their kids.

NEWS-1-6-18 Ryerson Parent U - 6th January 2018

The plan would also include direct input from mom and dad on what THEY think would help them, and then develop and offer those courses to the parents. Parent University is one of the proposals being considered as part of the district’s long-term planning.