A lake area school district has brought up the proposal to move into a new conference. Morgan County R-2 Superintendent Dr. Joyce Ryerson says that on Tuesday night the school board tabled the idea of moving from the Tri-County Conference into the Ozark Highland Conference.

news-122216-ozark-highland-conf - 22nd December 2016

Dr. Ryerson says they felt it was important to explain to the community why they are considering the move and to also give the community members an opportunity to voice their own opinions.