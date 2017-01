For some time now, Morgan County R-2 has been discussing the idea of changing conferences. An open town hall meeting was held last Wednesday for the public to discuss their feelings about the school moving from the Tri-County Conference into the Ozark Highlands Conference. Superintendent Dr. Joyce Ryerson says, overall it was a positive meeting.

Last night, the board voted to stay in the Tri-County Conference.