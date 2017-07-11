News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Morgan County Receives Final Draft for Audit

State Auditor Nicole Galloway’s Office has issued their final draft for the audit conducted on Morgan County. According to Presiding Commissioner James Bryant, the report was short and quite pleasing.

      NEWS-071117-MORGAN AUDIT - 11th July 2017

Commissioner Bryant also says they found some improvements the county could implement for data backup and passwords. Next, he says the Auditor’s Office will conduct exit interviews with officials from the county to address more specific changes they could put in place to help operate the county more efficiently.

