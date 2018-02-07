The Morgan County Sheriff’s office is investigating a recent outbreak of burglaries at seasonal homes. They took six reports of burglaries in five days beginning January 29th. Four of those came on the same day – February 2nd. Properties that have been hit were on Lyndsey, Eagles Nest, and Ridge Lane in Rocky Mount and three properties on Dixie Drive in Gravois Mills. Sheriff Norman Dills says household items including televisions and electronics were stolen and all the cases are open investigations.