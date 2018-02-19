A Morgan County school board is starting to gear up for the summer and next school year. When they meet in regular session tonight, the Morgan R-2 board will discuss hiring summer employees, examine what to do with some surplus properties, and also look at trading in a pair of older buses to help purchase some new ones. They’ve also got a roof replacement project on the agenda and a discussion on the calendar for next year. Tonight’s meeting begins at 7pm in the Middle School Library.