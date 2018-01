One area school district says they’ve been lucky so far when it comes to sickness. Morgan County has only had eight laboratory-confirmed cases of the flu so far, and Morgan R-2 Superintendent Joyce Ryerson says it’s not hitting their school as hard as some others.

NEWS-1-6-18 Ryerson Flu - 6th January 2018

Neighboring Miller County has reported 178 confirmed cases of the flu. Health officials across the state are encouraging people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.