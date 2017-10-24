Things are getting back to normal in the Morgan County R-2 school district after a reported threat proved to be unfounded last week. Superintendent Dr. Joyce Ryerson said the incident began as a disagreement between a couple of students and ballooned out of proportion, but no threat was ever made regarding the school district or student body. After the scare last Thursday evening, the district requested additional police patrols on Friday to set minds at ease.

Ryerson said social media posts exacerbated the situation and encouraged concerned parents to contact the district directly if they have concerns in the future. They can private message the district online or contact school officials directly.

Ryerson added that there was never enough credible evidence of a threat to consider closing school, but that would have been an option had they felt that anyone was in danger.