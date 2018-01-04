Long-range planning for the Morgan County R-2 School District will be the main focus of discussion during a special meeting scheduled for this Saturday morning. Several items appear on the agenda including: work force initiatives, one-to-one implementation in the middle and high school technology departments, facility improvement considerations and the R-2 Community Education Foundation. The meeting, again on Saturday, begins at 8-AM in the middle school library.
