Another week, another issue awareness declaration.  November 13 through 19 has been designated as Traffic Incident Response Awareness Week.  The message?  Move over for emergency vehicles.  That includes MoDot, law enforcement, ambulances, firefighters, and tow trucks.  If you see flashing lights, get out of the way.  Missouri law requires you to change lanes if possible, and if not, slow down when passing the crews along the roadway.  The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says roadway fatalities have increased 13% in the last two years, with traffic incidents remaining the number one cause of death for police and EMS responders nationwide.

