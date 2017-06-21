News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Multiple Drug Arrests Across Lake Area

By Leave a Comment

 drug arrests

Local law enforcement remains busy battling the war on drugs here in the Lake Area with, at least, another five people being taken into custody, four of them in Morgan County and the other in Miller County. In Morgan County, Michael Walters and Kendra Rogers, of Sunrise Beach, each face a felony count of possessing a controlled substance along with a misdemeanor possession charge. Also in Morgan County, in a separate incident, Lisa Cameron of Laurie and Shannon Holm of Osage Beach are also charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. All four are scheduled to be arraigned today in associate circuit court. One other drug bust, in Miller County, saw Drue Spiers of Camdenton being arrested by the sheriff’s department. Spiers is charged with one felony count of possessing a controlled substance along with a misdemeanor paraphernalia charge.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.