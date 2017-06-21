Local law enforcement remains busy battling the war on drugs here in the Lake Area with, at least, another five people being taken into custody, four of them in Morgan County and the other in Miller County. In Morgan County, Michael Walters and Kendra Rogers, of Sunrise Beach, each face a felony count of possessing a controlled substance along with a misdemeanor possession charge. Also in Morgan County, in a separate incident, Lisa Cameron of Laurie and Shannon Holm of Osage Beach are also charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. All four are scheduled to be arraigned today in associate circuit court. One other drug bust, in Miller County, saw Drue Spiers of Camdenton being arrested by the sheriff’s department. Spiers is charged with one felony count of possessing a controlled substance along with a misdemeanor paraphernalia charge.