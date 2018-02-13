News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Municipal League Conference Starts Today

Hundreds of local municipal officials from across the state, including from right here in the Lake Area, are in the state capitol this week for the 48th annual Missouri Municipal League Legislative Conference. The two-day gathering, at the Capitol Plaza Hotel and Convention Center, starts today, giving those attending an update on current legislation affecting local government, a chance to hear from various state lawmakers and to visit their own legislators at the Capitol Building. Senate local government issues, revising the state’s prevailing wage law and the transportation funding challenge will be other topics during the conference which comes to an end Wednesday.

