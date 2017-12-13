News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

A Camdenton man is taken into custody after an alleged theft of several items from a vehicle, including a handgun, over the weekend. Chief Laura Wright says that the incident happened on Sunday at a business along North Business Route-5. Officers responding to the scene were able to identify Gerald Warnock as a person of interest and recover the handgun and several other items from the residence. Warnock was taken to the Camden County Jail where he was being held on felony charges of stealing and stealing a firearm…he is being held on no bond. Further charges against a second subject are pending.

 

