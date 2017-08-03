The Lake Regional Health System will soon have a new chief executive officer. Corey ten Bensel, president of the health system’s board of directors, made the announcement on Thursday that Michael Henze is stepping down after serving as CEO since 1990. Filling the big shoes and trying to continue, what he calls a lasting legacy being left behind by Henze, will be Dane Henry, who is no stranger himself to the health field. Henry, with 24 years experience, was chosen for the position and is expected to officially join Lake Regional of September 18th. Henry and his wife, Jennifer, have four children and are, reportedly, looking forward to re-locating to the Lake.