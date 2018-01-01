New and revised flood plain maps is good news not only for some four-thousand property owners in Camden County but also for the overall general economy at Lake of the Ozarks. Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty says eliminating the costs of flood insurance from many will have a positive trickle down starting, primarily, with the Lake Area housing market…

NEWS-01-01-18 Camden Trickle Down - 1st January 2018

While the majority of those properties affected are along the Niangua Arm and in the upper reaches of the Lake, Hasty goes on to say the rest of the county will also benefit by planning and zoning codes being revised during the new year. As for the new flood plain maps, they officially go in effect in April.