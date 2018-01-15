Camdenton’s Board of Aldermen will take a step toward saving property owners money when they meet Tuesday. The board will hold a public hearing before voting on adoption of the new flood plain maps. The new Flood Insurance Rate Maps take effect April 18th and will remove thousands of parcels from the flood plain. That means those property owners won’t have to pay for the federal flood insurance that used to be required. In Camdenton, the Highland Park subdivision will now have access to 8400 square feet of property that they couldn’t use before. Tuesday’s meeting begins at 6:00 p.m.