News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

New Flood Maps Could Mean New Development in Camdenton

By Leave a Comment

camdenton city logo

Camdenton’s Board of Aldermen will take a step toward saving property owners money when they meet Tuesday.  The board will hold a public hearing before voting on adoption of the new flood plain maps.  The new Flood Insurance Rate Maps take effect April 18th and will remove thousands of parcels from the flood plain.  That means those property owners won’t have to pay for the federal flood insurance that used to be required.  In Camdenton, the Highland Park subdivision will now have access to 8400 square feet of property that they couldn’t use before.  Tuesday’s meeting begins at 6:00 p.m.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.