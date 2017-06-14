News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

New Public Transportation Coming to Camden County

By Leave a Comment

OATS

Special funding for a new public transportation service has been approved by Camden County’s Senate Bill-40 Board. The proposal was approved for around $44,000. Executive Director of CCDR Ed Thomas says the plans they have for the funding are very unique.

      NEWS-061417-CAMDEN OATS - 14th June 2017

The bus will run Monday through Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. It will run for $5 round trip within city limits and $7 round trip for rides within the county. The service will begin next month.

