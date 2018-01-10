A Camdenton area man accused of a double murder is now scheduled to stand trial in a Laclede County courtroom in March. Steven Ray Endsley is charged with two counts each of first-degree murder and armed criminal action along with one count each of burglary and arson. It’s alleged that Endsley had had an ongoing dispute with Teresa Jackson and Danielle Smith over the issue of sexual orientation before stabbing them to death and then setting their home on fire in August of 2016. The case is being heard in Laclede County on a change of venue from Camden County. The jury trial for Steven Ray Endsley, who continues to be held on no bond, was previously set for July and then October of last year before being cancelled. The trial is now expected to begin on March 26th.