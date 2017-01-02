A home in Sunrise Beach caught fire on New Year’s Eve. The Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District was called to the residence on Deep Water Drive and, upon arrival, discovered a two-story garage fully involved. The fire ended up spreading to an adjoining home. The home suffered extensive damage, but the two people who were home when the fire started were able to evacuate safely. The fire took about three hours to contain. Sunrise Beach was assisted by Mid County, Gravois, and Northwest Fire Protection Districts.