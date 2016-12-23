News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Newly Elected Rep. Trying to Prevent Human Trafficking

An incoming State Representative is doing her part to try cutting down on human trafficking. Representative Elect Jean Evans has pre-filed a bill that would change the age requirement for marriage with parental consent. The age to wed with parent consent is 15. Under the new bill, the age will be changed to 17. Under the current law, the age of sexual consent is 17, but the marriage laws provide a loophole. The hope is that the changes to the marriage consent law will close that loophole.

