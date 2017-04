Another Coffee with the Sheriff has been scheduled. This time, they’re collaborating with the Probation and Parole Office. Lieutenant Arlyne Page says this is the first step for their plans to expand around the area outside of Camdenton to bring even more people to attend.

NEWS-040817-COFFEE SHERIFF - 8th April 2017

The Coffee with the Sheriff at the Probation and Parole Office is scheduled for April 18th from 9-11 a.m.