A new program pairing students with community members is about to get underway at School of the Osage. The board of education will be meeting in special session next week to give an update on the “next generation mentoring” pilot program. All 163 freshmen at the school will be matched up with a community member or business representative who shares their common interests or career goals. K.C. Cloke is on the advisory committee for the program and will also be a mentor. She says they still need more community members to sign up.

You can also get more details at Monday’s meeting, which begins at 6pm in the Heritage Building.