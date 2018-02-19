A new mentoring program we first told you about in October is about to get underway at the School of Osage. The Board of Education will get an update at next week’s meeting on the Next Generation Mentoring program. It pairs all freshmen at the school with a community member who shares similar interests and career goals. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Laura Nelson says it’s designed to help kids find new and interesting career paths.

The board’s also expected to approve the Miller County Hazard Mitigation Plan updates when they meet in regular session on Monday, February 26th at 6pm.