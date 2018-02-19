News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

NextGen Mentoring Update Scheduled for School of the Osage Board

By Leave a Comment

school of the osage

A new mentoring program we first told you about in October is about to get underway at the School of Osage.  The Board of Education will get an update at next week’s meeting on the Next Generation Mentoring program.  It pairs all freshmen at the school with a community member who shares similar interests and career goals.  Assistant Superintendent Dr. Laura Nelson says it’s designed to help kids find new and interesting career paths.

      NEWS-2-17-18 Laura Nelson Career Paths - 19th February 2018

 

The board’s also expected to approve the Miller County Hazard Mitigation Plan updates when they meet in regular session on Monday, February 26th at 6pm.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.