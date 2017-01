Part of the Nichols Road Project in Osage Beach is in the final stretch. That’s according to Public Works Director Nick Edelman who says they were almost finished replacing concrete and, hopefully, they’ll be able to start striping the road next week. He does say however, there may be some confusion with the temporary striping.

The plan is to open the section from Armory to the Osage Beach Parkway before the end of the month.