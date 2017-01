A meeting set for today will decide the future plans of Nichols Road in Osage Beach. Public Works Director Nick Edelman says the meeting is to decide when to open the street. He says, however, when they do, drivers will notice a temporary striping that they finished yesterday.

Edelman goes on to say that, right now, the temporary striping is one solid yellow line to distinguish the two driving lanes.