Nightly Rental Bills Sponsored and Co-Sponsored by Local Reps.

It appears that the new legislation filed last week in regards to nightly rentals is very similar to the one that was shot down on the last day of session last year. Under this new legislation, private renters could be forced to adhere to the same regulations as hotel owners. Camden County Second District Commissioner Don Williams says regulations like that could cause the county to go to extreme measures.

      Commissioner Williams - 18th January 2017

Williams says that, due to the high number of rental properties in the county, the county would not be able to afford to force all of those owners to go through the required inspections. As of yesterday afternoon, lake area Representative Rocky Miller is co-sponsoring this bill. Also, it’s been discovered that members of the TCLA were in attendance at the Expedia meeting last Thursday. According to their charter, a non-profit organization governed by the commission cannot attempt to influence legislation and cannot participate in publishing statements of a political campaign. Camden County Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty and Second District Commissioner Don Williams agree that this is an issue that needs to be addressed.

      Commissioners Hasty and Williams - 18th January 2017

The commission plans to discuss the possibility of holding public meetings for the homeowners to voice their concerns with the recently filed legislation, as well as a new bill filed by lake area Representative Diane Franklin that pertains to transient housing being assessed only as residential property.

 

