Nine Injured in Three Sunday Incidents On Water

Not a good day, Sunday, for the highway patrol on the water here at the Lake of the Ozarks. There were three incidents resulting in a combined total of nine people injured. The most serious of the incidents happened around 12:15pm in Lick Creek Cove when a waverunner operated by a 17-year-old from Oak Grove struck the starboard side of a 1995 Regal. The 17-year-old was not injured while seven were injured on the Regal…one seriously and flown to University Hospital. The other two accidents involved a bass boat slamming into a breakwater near the one-milemark of the Osage Arm during the early morning hours and two people falling off a waverunner shortly after 11:30 in the morning before partially swamping it at the 18-milemark of the Osage Arm. The 63-year-old operator of the bass boat was seriously injured and taken to Lake Regional and a passenger, on the waverunner, suffered minor injuries refusing treatment at the scene.

