NMMA Opposes “No Wake” Legislation

The National Marine Manufacturers’ Association has voiced opposition to a proposed no-wake bill in the Missouri House of Representatives.  Their VP of State Government Affairs, David Dickerson, says that while they oppose the bill, they understand the impetus behind it.

      NEWS-12-22-17 David Dickerson 1 - 22nd December 2017

Sponsored by Representative David Wood of Versailles, the legislation would allow property owners on an 800-foot wide cove to request the water patrol to implement a no-wake zone.  It would only apply to vessels 26 feet or longer.  Dickerson feels it unfairly targets those boats and activities.

      NEWS-12-22-17 David Dickerson 2 - 22nd December 2017
      NEWS-12-22-17 David Dickerson 3 - 22nd December 2017

If more than 50% of the property owners on a cove sign the petition, the water patrol would make the final decision on whether to grant the no-wake zone.

