The National Marine Manufacturers’ Association has voiced opposition to a proposed no-wake bill in the Missouri House of Representatives. Their VP of State Government Affairs, David Dickerson, says that while they oppose the bill, they understand the impetus behind it.
Sponsored by Representative David Wood of Versailles, the legislation would allow property owners on an 800-foot wide cove to request the water patrol to implement a no-wake zone. It would only apply to vessels 26 feet or longer. Dickerson feels it unfairly targets those boats and activities.
If more than 50% of the property owners on a cove sign the petition, the water patrol would make the final decision on whether to grant the no-wake zone.
