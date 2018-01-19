The filing deadlines have passed and there will be no contested races in municipal elections for Osage Beach or Camdenton.

In Camdenton there are two spots up for grabs in Ward 1 – a one-year term and a two-year term, along with spots in wards 2 and 3. There’s also a seat up for grabs on the special road district R board. All incumbents have filed and have no opponents.

The same is true in Osage Beach, where voters will elect a mayor, a collector, and aldermen from wards 1, 2, and 3. The mayor and aldermen are all incumbents. Lee Schuman is the only candidate to file for the open collector post. City Administrator Jeana Woods says there’s something to be said for consistency.

The municipal elections will be held on April 3rd.