There doesn’t appear to be any end in sight yet to Laurie’s fight to reopen their contract postal unit. The city’s been without the service since the post office closed it down with minimal notice early in the year. City Clerk Ron Clarke says there may not be any movement on getting a new one this calendar year.

NEWS-11-14-17 Ron Clarke Post 1 - 14th November 2017

That moratorium prevents the opening of any new contract postal units. Clarke says some Laurie residents are having to travel 18 miles round trip to use postal services and get mail, something he says is disrespectful and unacceptable.

NEWS-11-14-17 Ron Clarke Post 2 - 14th November 2017

Lawmakers have written letters to the postal service supporting the city’s position, but for the time being the residents of Laurie are forced to remain lost in the mail.