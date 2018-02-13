The early part of the year has brought a mix of extreme weather swings, from temps near the 70’s to extreme cold and ice. That weather has kept some people off the lake, but not all. For those who have been out on the water, they’ve been pretty safe so far. The Highway Patrol Water Patrol Division has had one reported incident so far, though. They responded to help a boater on Pomme De Terre Lake in mid-January. His 18-foot utility boat hit a stump and started taking on water. The operator jumped out to try to keep it from swamping and had to swim to shore. The boat was eventually removed by the owner and no injuries were reported.