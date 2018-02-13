News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

No Injuries in Early Season Water Incident

By Leave a Comment

Photo by Missouri State Highway Patrol Website

Photo by Missouri State Highway Patrol Website

The early part of the year has brought a mix of extreme weather swings, from temps near the 70’s to extreme cold and ice.  That weather has kept some people off the lake, but not all.  For those who have been out on the water, they’ve been pretty safe so far.  The Highway Patrol Water Patrol Division has had one reported incident so far, though.  They responded to help a boater on Pomme De Terre Lake in mid-January.  His 18-foot utility boat hit a stump and started taking on water.  The operator jumped out to try to keep it from swamping and had to swim to shore.  The boat was eventually removed by the owner and no injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.