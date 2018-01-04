There is no TCE in the water. That is the very latest from the Department of Natural Resources, who released two new reports on test findings after sampling additional water sources around Camdenton. The reports, posted online by the DNR and released publicly by the City of Camdenton, state the following:

In regards to the sludge disposal area site:

“Results from the October 2017 sampling of private drinking water wells and a public well….indicate there is no groundwater contamination. No TCE was detected in any of the twelve wells sampled within one-half mile of the site. “

On the Dawson Metal Products Facility #2:

“The Department collected samples from 17 private drinking water wells, one public drinking water well (Blair Heights) and two springs within one mile of the site. No VOC’s (volatile organic compounds) were detected in any of the water samples.”

The report also says there is no evidence of TCE exposure to employees at the building above health-based action levels. The full reports can be viewed here.