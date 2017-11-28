News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

No Updates On Camdenton Sheriff’s Office CPU Virus

By Leave a Comment

Still no word on a computer virus that affected the machines at the Camden County Sheriff’s office.  It’s been two weeks since we told you that a virus had shut down the system there.  All in-house computers were disabled from the overall network while the IT went to work to try to remove the infection.  At that time, Lt. Arlyne Page said they expected the computers to be down for a few days.  During that time, the Sheriff’s office has continued to post press releases through their Facebook page, but they’ve not posted an update to their website since November 7th.  A call to the Sheriff’s office on Monday requesting an update was not returned.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.