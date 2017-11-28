Still no word on a computer virus that affected the machines at the Camden County Sheriff’s office. It’s been two weeks since we told you that a virus had shut down the system there. All in-house computers were disabled from the overall network while the IT went to work to try to remove the infection. At that time, Lt. Arlyne Page said they expected the computers to be down for a few days. During that time, the Sheriff’s office has continued to post press releases through their Facebook page, but they’ve not posted an update to their website since November 7th. A call to the Sheriff’s office on Monday requesting an update was not returned.