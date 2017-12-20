Representative David Wood’s bill to allow for creation of more no-wake zones is drawing opposition from national organizations. The National Marine Manufacturers’ Association has released a statement that they will oppose the measure if it begins to gain support among state legislators. The Watersports Industry Association and the Lake of the Ozarks Marine Trades Association are also expressing opposition to the bill. The legislation would allow residents on 800-foot wide coves to sign a petition requesting a no-wake zone. It would apply only to boats 26 feet or longer.