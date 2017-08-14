With this year’s Shootout expected to be bigger and better than previous years, safety is the top priority for participants and spectators. One change for participants to be aware of will be the no-wake zone around the event being extended from near the 31-milemark down to around the 24. Captain Matt Walz says the extended no-wake zone will be enforced between the hours of 2:00-5:30 on Saturday only…

NEWS-081417-NO WAKE EXTEND - 14th August 2017

The extended no-wake zone for the Saturday of Shootout racing, on the 26th of this month, will not affect coves along that stretch.