News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

No Wake Zone Changes for Shootout

By Leave a Comment

lake-of-the-ozarks-shootout-2011

With this year’s Shootout expected to be bigger and better than previous years, safety is the top priority for participants and spectators. One change for participants to be aware of will be the no-wake zone around the event being extended from near the 31-milemark down to around the 24. Captain Matt Walz says the extended no-wake zone will be enforced between the hours of 2:00-5:30 on Saturday only…

      NEWS-081417-NO WAKE EXTEND - 14th August 2017

The extended no-wake zone for the Saturday of Shootout racing, on the 26th of this month, will not affect coves along that stretch.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.